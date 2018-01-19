Tim Tebow gets second straight Spring Training invite - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tim Tebow gets second straight Spring Training invite

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Former Columbia Fireflies outfielder and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow is headed back to Spring Training.

The former Florida Gators quarterback created quite the buzz last season after receiving an invite from the New York Mets. Tebow would later be assigned to the Fireflies’ roster. During his time with the Mets’ Class-A affiliate, Tebow batted .220 with three home runs, 23 RBIs, 14 doubles, and a triple.

After 64 games in Columbia, Tebow was promoted to the St. Lucie Mets. With them, Tebow played 62 games and batted .231 with five home runs, 29 RBIs, 10 doubles, and a triple.

The 30-year-old Tebow was one of nine players selected invited to Spring Training by the Mets. Among them are former Fireflies P.J. Conlon, Kevin Kaczmarski, Patrick Mazeika, Adonis Uceta, and David Thompson.

The Mets’ first full-squad workout begins Feb. 19 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. 

