Ivey appoints Mendheim to Supreme Court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Houston County Circuit Judge Brad Mendheim, Jr. to the Alabama Supreme Court.

Ivey announced Friday that Mendheim will fill the seat held by Justice Glenn Murdock, who announced his resignation this year.

Ivey's office says Mendheim has served as a circuit judge since 2008 in the 20th judicial circuit which covers Houston and Henry counties. He previously was a district judge in Houston County.

Ivey said Mendheim exceeds the requirement of "impeccable legal credentials" and "unquestioned character and integrity."

Murdock, who has been mentioned as a potential candidate for U.S. Senate in 2020, announced this month that he was stepping down to explore other professional and public service opportunities.

