6-year-old's 'Hats for Cats' business supports cat rescues, animal shelters & sanctuaries

Six-year-old Lando Aldridge is not your typical first grader!

While he enjoys video games and playing outside, he has an unusual hobby for someone his age. Lando is into sewing. And what’s more, he has turned his hobby into a special project to help raise money for the Sanctuary Animal Rescue in Alabaster, and Buddies Place Cat Rescue in Arlington, Texas.

"Lando came up with the idea of making fleece hats and selling them, calling it 'Hats for Cats.' He wanted to do this to help support cat rescues, sanctuaries, and animal shelters. Sewing a bunch of fleece hats is quite an undertaking for a six-year-old (of course I am biased). Please help Lando support his cause and buy a hat. Adult and child sizes available. $12 each or two for $20."

If you would like to learn more about Hats for Cats, or make a purchase, you can visit this website.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.