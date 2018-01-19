Jill: Warmer weather gradually takes over

A warming trend continues through the weekend! Friday we will see high temperatures close to where they should be this time of year and in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Normal high is 54 degrees.



On Saturday, scattered clouds build in, but despite that we will see temperatures warming into the 50s. The weather looks nice for the National Championship Parade in Tuscaloosa at 2 p.m. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s with light winds.



Sunday looks to be the warmest day over the next seven with highs in the lower and middle 60s.



Rain arrives on Monday as our next cold front moves in. Rain looks to arrive across west Alabama around 6 a.m. and will reach I-65 by 9 a.m. and points eastward after that. Rain looks to exit most areas by the afternoon hours and amounts will average around a quarter of an inch.



A cold front passes through and temperatures by Monday will be in the 30s for lows and 50s for highs, which is seasonal for this time of year.



Temperatures for the rest of next week look pleasant. I don’t see another cold blast until the very end of the month so enjoy the milder days ahead!



Tracking nice weather building in this weekend on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.