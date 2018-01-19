School: Alabama third-grader dies from flu

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (AP) - An elementary school-aged girl in Alabama has died from the flu.

Pike Road Schools Superintendent Charles Ledbetter, who's been in contact with the girl's parents, tells news outlets Zainab Momin died Tuesday night at a hospital.

The third-grade student at Pike Road Elementary had stayed home from school Tuesday with flu-like symptoms and her fever continued to surge throughout the day.

The district's schools have since closed for inclement weather, but Ledbetter says grief counselors will be available when school resumes.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said it had been notified of a pediatric death related to flu but said it couldn't provide further details. The department says if confirmed, it would be the first pediatric flu death in Alabama this flu season.

More than 20 pediatric flu deaths have been reported nationwide this season.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.