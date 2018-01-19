3 pipes leak inside Tiger Stadium, damage believed to be minimal

Clouds will increase today as an upper level disturbance swings through the southeast, but even with warmer westerly winds temperatures will be limited to the middle 50's because of that added cloud cover.More >>
Clouds will increase today as an upper level disturbance swings through the southeast, but even with warmer westerly winds temperatures will be limited to the middle 50's because of that added cloud cover.More >>
We’re continuing to follow the case of a 5-year-old left on a freezing school bus in Irondale. A school official confirms the driver did not thoroughly walk through the bus and check for students.?More >>
We’re continuing to follow the case of a 5-year-old left on a freezing school bus in Irondale. A school official confirms the driver did not thoroughly walk through the bus and check for students.?More >>
Officials with the Vestavia Hills Police Department and Birmingham Water Works report a water main break in the 3200 block of Ridgely Court.More >>
Officials with the Vestavia Hills Police Department and Birmingham Water Works report a water main break in the 3200 block of Ridgely Court.More >>
A Jefferson County school bus driver has been placed on leave pending investigation after a mother says her young son was left on a school bus all day at Grantswood Community School, according to Superintendent Craig Pouncey.More >>
A Jefferson County school bus driver has been placed on leave pending investigation after a mother says her young son was left on a school bus all day at Grantswood Community School, according to Superintendent Craig Pouncey.More >>
Increasing clouds Friday night will keep many locations slightly above freezing overnight.More >>
Increasing clouds Friday night will keep many locations slightly above freezing overnight.More >>