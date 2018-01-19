3 pipes leak inside Tiger Stadium, damage believed to be minimal

Leaking pipe caused puddles of water inside the Broussard Athletic Training Facility in Tiger Stadium. (Source: WAFB)

Crews at LSU are cleaning up after three pipes inside Tiger Stadium started leaking Friday morning.

Ernie Ballard, a spokesman for the university, said all of the pipes were quickly shut off.

He said two of the pipes led to the concession stands and the third led to the laundry room.

Pictures inside the Broussard Athletic Training Facility inside the stadium show puddles of water.

Ballard said the damage is believed to be minimal, but officials are investigating to determine exactly how much was caused.

