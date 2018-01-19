IRS urges travelers requiring passports to pay their back taxes or enter into payment agreements; people owing $51,000 or more covered

Instant approval credit cards bring another level of convenience to the credit application processMore >>
Instant approval credit cards bring another level of convenience to the credit application processMore >>
Amazon Studios became a bit of a bloodbath when the streaming service gave the axe to three original seriesMore >>
Amazon Studios became a bit of a bloodbath when the streaming service gave the axe to three original seriesMore >>
The number of American adults who smoke has decreased, but nearly 38 million still put their health at risk by using cigarettes, U.S. government data show.More >>
The number of American adults who smoke has decreased, but nearly 38 million still put their health at risk by using cigarettes, U.S. government data show.More >>
This month, the IRS will begin implementation of new procedures affecting individuals with “seriously delinquent tax debts.”More >>
This month, the IRS will begin implementation of new procedures affecting individuals with “seriously delinquent tax debts.”More >>
This is your complete guide to Hulu and Hulu with Live TVMore >>
This is your complete guide to Hulu and Hulu with Live TVMore >>
This month, the IRS will begin implementation of new procedures affecting individuals with “seriously delinquent tax debts.”More >>
This month, the IRS will begin implementation of new procedures affecting individuals with “seriously delinquent tax debts.”More >>
Taxpayers starting today can begin preparing and e-filing their taxes for free with IRS Free File softwareMore >>
Taxpayers starting today can begin preparing and e-filing their taxes for free with IRS Free File softwareMore >>
The new law makes a number of changes for 2018 that affect individual taxpayersMore >>
The new law makes a number of changes for 2018 that affect individual taxpayersMore >>
The IRS extended the 2018 due date for certain employers and health coverage providers to furnish 2017 health coverage information forms to individualsMore >>
The IRS extended the 2018 due date for certain employers and health coverage providers to furnish 2017 health coverage information forms to individualsMore >>
Adoptive parents around the country may qualify for a tax creditMore >>
Adoptive parents around the country may qualify for a tax creditMore >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
|INFORMATIONAL DISCLAIMER The information contained on or provided through this site is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional financial or accounting advice. Always seek the advice of your accountant or other qualified personal finance advisor for answers to any related questions you may have. Use of this site and any information contained on or provided through this site is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.