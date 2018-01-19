1 person killed in wreck involving 2 18-wheelers on I-459 NB, all lanes blocked

One person has died in a serious wreck involving two 18-wheelers on I-459 Northbound at the Eastern Valley Road exit.

Crews are still on the scene.

The cab of one of the trucks appears to be crushed.

Here is a detour route:

7:50AM: Crash 459 NB at Eastern Valley Rd invloving two 18-wheelers. All lanes blocked. Traffic being diverted off 459 at exit 1 (Eastern Valley Rd). Seeing major delays @wbrcnews #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/p0jOhA3uQy — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyWBRC) January 19, 2018

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.