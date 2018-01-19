No. 1 Gym Takes Down Alabama in Front of Record Crowd

Information provided by LSU Sports

In front of a sold-out, school record 13,729 fans, the No. 1 LSU gymnastics defeated No. 9 Alabama with a season-best score of 197.450 Friday night inside of the Maravich Center.

LSU extended its streak of a meet with a score of 197 to 26 straight, and the Tigers moved to 30-0 inside of the Maravich Center dating back to the start of the 2014 season. With the win, LSU improved to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference. Alabama posted a 196.725 in the meet and falls to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

Sarah Finnegan and Myia Hambrick tied for the all-around title, recording 39.550s. The 39.550 for Hambrick matched a season-best score for the senior.

“Everybody played a part in tonight,” head coach D-D Breaux said. “Our village owns what they do and they do it with so much passion. You can’t help but have success when you’re surrounded by that many people. The crowd tonight was incredible and they were so appreciative of every routine from start to finish.”

“The crowd tonight was amazing,” Hambrick said. “I’ve been a part of some of the largest crowds in school history and this crowd was just different. They were incredible. I landed every pass on my floor routine and I felt like I was in Tiger Stadium when it gets loud. It was amazing.”

