Mickey: Warming trend continues

While it's a cold morning out there, it's not quite the same bitter cold temps of the last few days. We begin the day in the teens to 20s under mostly clear skies.

Today should be mostly sunny, with highs near 50-degrees and a light wind developing out of the west around 5 mph.

Tonight our lows are only expected to drop into the low 30s with increasing clouds.

We now find a few more clouds in the forecast for Saturday, but our temps are still expected to warm into the mid-50s in most locations.

Southerly winds are expected to warm us into the 40s Sunday morning and into the mid-60s by Sunday afternoon.

Monday brings a good chance of rainfall back to our area....with morning temps near 50...highs near 64.

Look for partly cloudy skies for most of our next workweek, along with temps close to normal for this time of the year with morning temps in the 30s and highs in the 50s.

