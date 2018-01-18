3 arrested after 2 horses die from horrific conditions in Bibb County

Three people are charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty in Bibb County.

The organization Helping Horses of Alabama said out of the 79 horses they've taken care of, the two horses full of parasites found in Brierfield is the worse case they’ve seen.

“It is very much heartbreaking that people will let their animals get to that point when there's help available,” said Shelley Jones Helping Horses Alabama Director.

Helping Horses of Alabama director Shelley Jones got a call that a horse was laying on the side of the road.

“She was too emaciated for survival and she collapsed during the night,” said Jones.

The 2nd horse they found also passed away. Bibb County Sheriff Deputies arrested the horse's owners Jenson Roulaine, Taylor Roulaine and Jaqueline Roulaine on aggravated animal cruelty charges.

“People don't realize what they are getting themselves into when they get a horse,” said Jones.

Jones said the minimum care of any horse is about $2,000 a year not including trips to the Vet.

The two other malnourished horses found are in much better shape, since they’re being cared for by a family, Helping Horses is assisting.

Helping Horses provides food and shelter for horses in need like POGO who's walks on a prosthetic leg.

“It's a superman leg because he's a super pony with an amazing will he's so feisty and he just never gives up,” said Jones.

There's no telling how many more horses could end up in horrific conditions without the group's help.

“It takes an enormous amount of money to keep this operation going,” said Jones.

Jones encourages people to volunteer at a barn for at least a year before getting a horse.

If you're interested in donating to the Helping Horses of Alabama's efforts click here: http://www.helpinghorsesalabama.com/

