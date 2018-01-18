South awaits thaw from snowstorm, icy roads and numbing cold

By JONATHAN DREW and TOM FOREMAN Jr.

Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Southerners are awaiting an imminent thaw that would end days of icy roads, snow and numbing cold from a fierce winter storm that blasted their normally mild corner of the country.

For a third night, stare troopers warned of ice on roads as the snow that melts refreezes early Friday morning.

After sunrise, forecasters said, a major warmup would be on the way with highs by the weekend expected to reach more typical 50s and 60s (10s and 15s Celsius) for winter in the South.

At least 15 people have died from the midweek snow storm that battered the South from Texas to the Carolinas.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.