Auburn settles lawsuit filed by former baseball coach

Alabama players and coaches stayed at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta for a couple days, leading up to the game Monday night, including defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.More >>
Bruce Stevens scored 22 points, Deandre Burnett added 20, and the Rebels held off Florida for a 78-72 win on Saturday afternoon.More >>
South Carolina legend Marcus Lattimore will return to his alma mater's football program in an off-the-field role.More >>
South Carolina’s Board of Trustees just approved new contracts for head football coach Will Muschamp and his assistants along with strength and conditioning coach Jeff Dillman.More >>
LSU has promoted Steve Ensminger to the position of offensive coordinator. He will be officially announced as the new OC during a news conference at noon.More >>
Auburn has settled a federal lawsuit filed by former baseball coach Sunny Golloway.More >>
Allen Greene has been chosen to be the next AD at Auburn University. Greene was the former University of Buffalo Athletics Director.More >>
Behind a hot night from John Petty, the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-6, 4-2) ended the No. 17 Auburn Tigers' (16-2, 4-1) 14-game winning streak on the hardwood.More >>
It has been determined that sophomore center Austin Wiley has been declared ineligible for the remainder of this season.More >>
After leading the Auburn Tigers to a 10-4 season in his first season as quarterback, Jarrett Stidham says he's not done yet.More >>
Add another name to the growing list of Auburn underclassmen calling it a career with the Tigers to declare for the NFL draft.More >>
Auburn's Carlton Davis and Kamryn Pettway have announced they will enter the 2018 NFL Draft. Davis, a junior defensive back, made his announcement on Twitter Wednesday.More >>
Former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson is returning to Carver High School, his alma mater, where he'll coach the quarterbacks in the upcoming season.More >>
An upset complete. No. 12 UCF finished off a 34-27 win in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to finish 13-0 on the season.More >>
At 11:30 a.m. Central Standard Time, the Auburn Tigers have a chance to replace the last memory they had of playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.More >>
