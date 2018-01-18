Investigation & cleanup continue after Birmingham apartment fire

The cleanup and investigation into a southside fire apartment building continues.

Fire units turned out quickly Wednesday evening at the Parkside Apartments which is across the street from Railroad Park. The fire started between the floor of apartment 520 and 620. Those apartments had fire damage - sprinklers caused water damage to 105 other apartments. The apartments are just about three years old. "It is unusual. That is unusual, but we don't know the exact cause. I never witness one like that," said Capt. Harold Watson.

Cleanup started on Thursday. Servpro was trying to remove the water damage and is expected to continue much of the rest of the week. "They already have all of the carpet up. All of the side boards up. Paneling. Trying to get in as much work as possible," said Derek Dean, a resident of the apartments.

Residents say when the fire started, many did not take it seriously. "They go off all the time and I even texted my boyfriend and make a joke. You know the fire alarm has gone off again," said Megan Lane. Lane's boyfriend has an apartment at Parkside.

The Parkside management sent out an email and put up a note to residents to check with their renters insurance which may cover the cost of relocating them during the cleanup. All residents are required to have insurance.

People who live at Parkside say they want more information about what is going on during the cleanup and the cause of the fire.

"We are waiting to hear what the cause of the fire was. One of the things we heard was an electrical fire. Possibly starting in the ceiling. That kind of makes me nervous," said Kristin Sullivan.

Sullivan is still staying in her fifth floor apartment. Dean is staying with friends. The apartment is offering to help some with vacant apartments. Management wants everyone to check in with them about where they are staying or if they need any sort of help.

