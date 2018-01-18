Bus driver placed on leave after mother says her 5-year-old child was left on JeffCo school bus all day

Alabama football caps off its 17th national championship with a celebration fit for the kings of the sport and its fans Saturday.More >>
Alabama football caps off its 17th national championship with a celebration fit for the kings of the sport and its fans Saturday.More >>
The holidays have been rough for Gail Jones' family with the loss of her son, 52-year-old Jeffrey Douglas Jones.More >>
The holidays have been rough for Gail Jones' family with the loss of her son, 52-year-old Jeffrey Douglas Jones.More >>
New ball fields, batting cages and even a pool are coming to Homewood parks. Three of the city’s parks will are undergoing major upgrades, which are expected to be finished by the end of this year.More >>
New ball fields, batting cages and even a pool are coming to Homewood parks. Three of the city’s parks will are undergoing major upgrades, which are expected to be finished by the end of this year.More >>
The proposed site for a 55,000 seat, $175 million stadium is right next door to the BJCC. "It has been going on for 20 years. I'm tired of talking about it. It's time to get it done," says Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens.More >>
The proposed site for a 55,000 seat, $175 million stadium is right next door to the BJCC. "It has been going on for 20 years. I'm tired of talking about it. It's time to get it done," says Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens.More >>
Hoover police are searching for a man wanted for burglary and unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.More >>
Hoover police are searching for a man wanted for burglary and unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.More >>