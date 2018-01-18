Mother wants answers after 5-year-old child left on JeffCo school bus all day

Five-year-old Messiah McKenzie is doing okay after his mother says he was left on a Jefferson County school bus all day at Grantswood Community School.

"I get her to the school, I could tell that my child's been traumatized. It's been 14, 18 degrees this morning and my child was left on the school bus. The bus driver dropped him back off at the school once he picked up his route to drop off this afternoon,” Tayanna McKenzie, the boy’s mother said.

Tayanna says her son who is in kindergarten got on the bus around 8:40 Thursday morning. She got a phone call just after three o’clock saying her son was left on the bus

"He could have froze to death anything. Just a lot going through my mind. He's crying and calling my name. Just a lot going on," McKenzie said.

Jefferson County School officials are now reviewing the video on the bus to see what happened. Each school bus is equipped with cameras. We're told they continue to record for a few minutes after the driver shuts the bus off. The driver is also supposed to do a walk through to make sure every child gets off.

"I'm a parent myself. I know how it is and being an employee of Jefferson county, we take this very seriously. The safety of our children. We want to find out exactly what happened. All of our drivers and employees are trained to walk throughout the bus to perform a safety check and that's our expectation," Walter Goslin, the Deputy Superintendent of Jefferson County Schools said.

"I want answers. Someone needs to be fired and we need to take it from there. I'm not just going to let it stop here," McKenzie said.

Goslin says the school district will be very transparent in this investigation and says if the bus driver is at fault, they will take swift action.

We will stay on top of this story and let you know what else we find out.

