J-P: Warmer temperatures finally arriving

Highs this afternoon finally have reached above freezing and the warming trend will continue through the weekend. Overnight lows will fall between 17 and 20 degrees Thursday night with clear skies.

Friday will be mostly sunny with milder weather. Expect highs in the lower 50s. If you have Friday night plans, expect overnight lows around 30 degrees. The temperature trend through the weekend will be up.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs around 54. We'll see temperatures climb into the 60s on Sunday. There will be a few more clouds Sunday afternoon and evening ahead of our next cool front.

Expect widespread rain on Monday with the possibility of a few thunderstorms. There is no severe weather expected. Behind the front, the air should be fairly mild. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs around 60. Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will remain in the mid 50s.

The weather pattern is finally transitioning to milder temperatures. This is certainly welcome news if you're tired of these bitter cold temps.

