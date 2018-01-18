Alabama hires special teams coordinator

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has announced the hiring of Jeff Banks as the Crimson Tide's special teams coordinator.

Banks comes to Bama from Texas A&M where he was tight ends and special teams coordinator under Kevin Sumlin. While there, the Aggies had one of the nation's top special teams units ranking third nationally in net punting in 2017 and seventh in 2016.

"We are pleased to be able to add a coach the caliber of Jeff Banks to our staff as special teams coordinator,” Saban said. "Jeff is well-respected across the country for his knowledge of the game and his ability to recruit. He is a great teacher and someone who will help our football team be successful. We are pleased to welcome Jeff and his family to Tuscaloosa."

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join Coach Saban’s staff at The University of Alabama and work with such a talented group of student-athletes," Banks said. "Coach Saban has built an unbelievable program that has a long tradition of success. I’m really excited to get out on the road recruiting, and I look forward to doing my part to help continue the success this program has enjoyed."

Banks' employment will be official after his contract is approved by the University of Alabama Board of Trustees.

