Auburn University introduces new athletics director - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Auburn University introduces new athletics director

(Source: Auburn University) (Source: Auburn University)
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

Auburn University has named Allen Greene it's new director of athletics.

Greene has been the athletics director at Buffalo since November 2015. He will assume day-to-day responsibilities at Auburn in February, according to the university.

"Allen kicks off the next exciting chapter for Auburn Athletics," said Auburn President Steven Leath. "In our interviews and due diligence learning all we could about him, it became overwhelmingly clear that Allen has the right combination of leadership, enthusiasm, experience and management to lead Auburn Athletics to success well into the future."

Greene, 40, graduated from Notre Dame with a degree in finance and later received a master's degree from Indiana University. He was a three-year starter in baseball at Notre Dame and was selected by the New York Yankees in the 1998 MLB draft. He played in the minor league system until March 2001.

"Serving Auburn University as Director of Athletics is a tremendous honor and an awesome responsibility, Greene said. "Time-honored traditions have helped create a culture of success at Auburn that is incredibly rare. I am humbled that President Leath and the Search Committee entrust me to maintain all that is uniquely Auburn and utilize that foundation to forge a path to even greater heights. Whether in the classroom or on the fields and courts of play, these lofty expectations are embraced, and I am eager to get to work for the Auburn Family."

Jay Jacobs recently announced his retirement after serving as the director of athletics since January 2005.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • UK Holds Annual Media Day

    UK Holds Annual Media Day

    Sunday, July 30 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-07-30 22:16:57 GMT
    LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE)   Hope springs eternal as the University of Kentucky football team gears up for another season.  The team held their annual media day on Sunday for all the coaches and players to weigh in on the upcoming season.  "We all do that let's go work on let's go play let's not talk about it and worry about all that and get better," said head coach, Mark Stoops.   The team is also starting camp on Sunday, and the players are excited to get to...More >>
    LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE)   Hope springs eternal as the University of Kentucky football team gears up for another season.  The team held their annual media day on Sunday for all the coaches and players to weigh in on the upcoming season.  "We all do that let's go work on let's go play let's not talk about it and worry about all that and get better," said head coach, Mark Stoops.   The team is also starting camp on Sunday, and the players are excited to get to...More >>

  • Ole Miss hands Florida their first SEC loss

    Ole Miss hands Florida their first SEC loss

    Sunday, January 14 2018 12:05 AM EST2018-01-14 05:05:44 GMT
    Source: Ole Miss SportsSource: Ole Miss Sports

    Bruce Stevens scored 22 points, Deandre Burnett added 20, and the Rebels held off Florida for a 78-72 win on Saturday afternoon.

    More >>

    Bruce Stevens scored 22 points, Deandre Burnett added 20, and the Rebels held off Florida for a 78-72 win on Saturday afternoon.

    More >>

  • WELCOME BACK: Marcus Lattimore joins USC football staff

    WELCOME BACK: Marcus Lattimore joins USC football staff

    Friday, January 12 2018 3:56 PM EST2018-01-12 20:56:05 GMT
    Will Muschamp shares a laugh with Marcus Lattimore in Friday's news conference. Lattimore has been named USC's new director of player development. (Source: WIS)Will Muschamp shares a laugh with Marcus Lattimore in Friday's news conference. Lattimore has been named USC's new director of player development. (Source: WIS)

    South Carolina legend Marcus Lattimore will return to his alma mater's football program in an off-the-field role. 

    More >>

    South Carolina legend Marcus Lattimore will return to his alma mater's football program in an off-the-field role. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly