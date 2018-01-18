Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, D’Angelo Williams!

D’Angelo is a senior at Ashville High School with a 4.318 GPA. He is Senior Class President, National Honor Society President, Senior Beta Club President, and Varsity Basketball Captain. In addition, he plays football and is the baseball team manager. His plans include a degree in nursing and his exceptional character always brings him to the top.

D'Angelo, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

