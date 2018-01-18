Northport police charge 64-year-old man with rape

West Alabama authorities say a 64-year-old man has been charged with first-degree rape.

Northport police responded to the 3800 block of Highway 69 North on a sexual assault call. When they got there a 67-year-old woman told police she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Rufus Michael Keith.

Investigators made contact with Keith and found probable cause to arrest him.

Keith was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

