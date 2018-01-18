UA professor dies from influenza virus - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UA professor dies from influenza virus

John McDuffie. (Source: Facebook) John McDuffie. (Source: Facebook)
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

A University of Alabama professor has died of the influenza virus.

Family says John McDuffie was taken to hospital last Wednesday and died on Thursday.

