Teen indicted in shooting that injured 5 people at Center Point carnival

CENTER POINT, AL (WBRC) -

A Birmingham teenager has been indicted in a shooting that hurt five people, including a baby.

The shooting occurred last April at the Cathedral of the Cross Carnival in Center Point.

A 17-year-old boy was indicted on seven felony counts last Friday.

