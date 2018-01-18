Birmingham homicide victim identified

A deadly shooting is under investigation in Birmingham.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Tucker Avenue around 1 a.m. Thursday on a report of a person shot.

The victim has been identified 19-year-old James Chapman.

Police say several people were inside the home and at some point Chapman and suspect got into a verbal altercation over recent burglaries that happened at the location.

During the altercation, the victim pulled out a handgun. The suspect in turn pulled a handgun as well and shot the victim.

Investigators also discovered the victim did sell narcotics at the location in the past months.

A person of interest was detained and questioned, but has been released and not charged at this time.

