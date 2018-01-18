FIRST ALERT: One more chilly night and then a warming trend

Most places finally rise above freezing and temperatures top off in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Sunshine dominates today and will lead to clear skies tonight and the last night we will see lows in the teens for a while.

A warming trend develops through the weekend!

Friday we will see high temperatures close to where they should be this time of year and in the lower 50s.

On Saturday, we will have to see if low clouds develop because that would limit warming so for now I have backed off a bit and am forecasting a high near 54 degrees instead of the upper 50s.

Sunday looks to be the warmest day over the next 7 and highs in the lower 60s.

Rain arrives on Monday as our next cold front moves in. The air behind the front is only slightly cooler and temperatures look seasonal through the upcoming week.

Overall, the pattern looks to be turning into a milder one.

