Fried Artichokes with Asian Ranch

To start, you will need 2 cans of quarters artichoke hearts and oil.

Pre fry - Buttermilk mixture:

1 cup butter milk

2 beaten eggs

1 tablespoon zest of lemon

Mix all ingredients together.



Dry mix:

2 cups panko bread crumbs

2 tablespoon Italian Seasoning

¼ cup Parmesan Cheese

Mix all ingredients together



Asian Ranch Dipping sauce:

1 cup Ranch

1 tablespoon Soy Sauce

½ tablespoon Sirachia

Mix all ingredients together and set aside.



Instructions:

Drain juice off artichokes.

Dip dried artichokes in the buttermilk mixture. Make sure to coat the entire artichoke well.

Dip artichoke into dry mix of Panko bread crumbs.

Fry until golden brown. Drain off excess oil.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve with Asian ranch dipping sauce!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.