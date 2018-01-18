A list of the 20 places still vying for Amazon's 2nd HQ

By The Associated Press



Here's a list of the 20 places still in contention for Amazon's second headquarters:

Atlanta

Austin, Texas

Boston

Chicago

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas

Denver

Indianapolis

Los Angeles

Miami

Montgomery County, Maryland

Nashville, Tennessee

Newark, New Jersey

New York

Northern Virginia, Virginia

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Raleigh, North Carolina

Toronto

Washington D.C.

