A list of the 20 places still vying for Amazon's 2nd HQ

By The Associated Press
Here's a list of the 20 places still in contention for Amazon's second headquarters:
Atlanta
Austin, Texas
Boston
Chicago
Columbus, Ohio
Dallas
Denver
Indianapolis
Los Angeles
Miami
Montgomery County, Maryland
Nashville, Tennessee
Newark, New Jersey
New York
Northern Virginia, Virginia
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Raleigh, North Carolina
Toronto
Washington D.C.
