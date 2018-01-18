Birmingham is out of the running for Amazon's HQ2

Amazon has whittled down its list of possible sites for the home of its second headquarters, and Birmingham is not on it.

The online retailer released a list of 20 places where could build the much-courted headquarters, according to a news release.

Out of 238 proposals, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas and Nashville are still in the running.

The company says venture will create 50,000 high-paying jobs and will invest over $5 billion in the city it chooses.

Read the entire list here.

This story is developing.

