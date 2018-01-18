Birmingham is out of the running for Amazon's HQ2

Amazon has whittled down its list of possible sites for the home of its second headquarters, and Birmingham is not on it.More >>
Amazon has whittled down its list of possible sites for the home of its second headquarters, and Birmingham is not on it.More >>
Highway 215, which is also 15th Street, will close at 8:30 a.m. due to a water main break near an old gas line, according to authorities.More >>
Highway 215, which is also 15th Street, will close at 8:30 a.m. due to a water main break near an old gas line, according to authorities.More >>
Look for temps to begin warming up a bit today. We are still under a Hard Freeze Warning through 9 a.m.More >>
Look for temps to begin warming up a bit today. We are still under a Hard Freeze Warning through 9 a.m.More >>
Have you ever wondered how clean cosmetic counters are? A California woman is suing a makeup company claiming she got oral herpes after using a lipstick sample.More >>
Have you ever wondered how clean cosmetic counters are? A California woman is suing a makeup company claiming she got oral herpes after using a lipstick sample.More >>
Birmingham Fire and Rescue has responded to a fire on the fifth floor of an apartment building in downtown Birmingham.More >>
Birmingham Fire and Rescue has responded to a fire on the fifth floor of an apartment building in downtown Birmingham.More >>