Highway 215 to close at Forest Lake Drive due to water main break

Highway 215, which is also 15th Street, will close at 8:30 a.m. at Forest Lake Drive due to a water main break near an old gas line, according to authorities.

The street will be closed until further notice, according to a tweet from ALDOT West Central.

Drivers can take a detour at Hargrove Road to Hackberry Lane.

7:50am: Detour around water main break repair road closure on 15th St in TUSCALOOSA-- Take McFarland Blvd to Hargrove Rd. Then take Hargrove Rd to Hackberry Lane. Then take Hackberry Lane back to 15th Street @wbrcnews #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/vKHsaWJzYc — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyWBRC) January 18, 2018

