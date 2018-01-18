Highway 215 to close at Forest Lake Drive due to water main brea - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Highway 215 to close at Forest Lake Drive due to water main break

(Source: ALDOT West Central/Twitter) (Source: ALDOT West Central/Twitter)
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Highway 215, which is also 15th Street, will close at 8:30 a.m. at Forest Lake Drive due to a water main break near an old gas line, according to authorities. 

The street will be closed until further notice, according to a tweet from ALDOT West Central. 

Drivers can take a detour at Hargrove Road to Hackberry Lane. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly