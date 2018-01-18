FIRST ALERT: Hard Freeze Warning continues through 9 a.m.

Look for temps to begin warming up a bit today. We are still under a Hard Freeze Warning through 9 a.m. By this afternoon our highs are expected to make it close to 40-degrees under sunny skies.

A Civil Emergency Message has been posted for counties in central and south Alabama:

THE COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCIES FOR CHILTON AND COOSA

COUNTIES AND LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS FOR EACH COUNTY ARE

REQUESTING THAT RESIDENTS REMAIN OFF ROADWAYS THROUGH AT LEAST 8

AM THURSDAY MORNING. PORTIONS OF THE COUNTY AND CITY ROADS,

PRIMARY HIGHWAYS AND INTERSTATES IN THESE COUNTIES ARE IMPASSABLE.

ALTHOUGH SOME IMPROVEMENT HAS BEEN OBSERVED, TEMPERATURES WILL

REMAIN BELOW FREEZING AND DROP INTO THE TEENS OVERNIGHT. THIS WILL

ALLOW ROADWAYS TO REFREEZE AND CAUSE THE ROADWAYS TO BE EXTREMELY

HAZARDOUS. PLEASE LIMIT UNNECESSARY TRAVEL AND USE EXTREME CAUTION

IF YOU MUST TRAVEL.

Tonight should be clear, with lows near 21 and calm winds.

Look for our warming trend to continue through the weekend with highs warming into the 50s and 60s...lows into the 30s and low 40s.

A chance of rain still looks likely for Monday, followed by variably cloudy skies and milder air through midweek next week.

