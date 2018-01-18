The Latest: Europe storm: KLM cancels 220 flights

(Holger Hollemann/dpa via AP). A woman protects herself with an umbrella during heavy snowfall in Langenhagen near Hannover, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

(AP Photo/Michael Probst). Two horses stand together in the snow storm in their paddock in Anspach near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

(AP Photo/Michael Probst). A snow plow clears the road up to the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany, after snowfalls on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

(AP Photo/Michael Probst). A woman fights with her colorful umbrella as she walks in the city center of Frankfurt, Germany, on a stormy Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Heavy storms are forecasted for most parts of Germany on Thursday.

BERLIN (AP) - The Latest on a storm affecting parts of Europe (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Dutch flag carrier KLM has cancelled 220 flights to and from Amsterdam's Schiphol airport as a powerful westerly storm lashes the Netherlands and other parts of Europe.

KLM and Schiphol warned of disruptions caused by Thursday's strong winds with the airport reporting scores of canceled or delayed flights.

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute issued a Code Red, the most severe weather warning, for large parts of the country and said wind gusts reached 140 kph (87 mph) in the southern port of Hook of Holland.

Trains were also taking a battering, with many delays and cancelations, including between the towns of Gouda and Alphen aan den Rijn due to what the national rail service called a collision between a train and a trampoline. The service had no further details of the collision. There were no reports of injuries.

___

9:30 a.m.

Schools remain closed in many parts of Germany as the country prepares for a winter storm that's expected to come in from the west and bring heavy snow, rain and gusty winds.

Authorities warned Germans, especially in western and northern Germany, to not leave their homes on Thursday if possible.

German Railways said on its website that many trains would decrease their speed because of the storm and that delays are expected.

Firefighters and police responded late Wednesday to numerous car crashes in northern and southern Germany because of heavy snowfall and slippery roads.

German news agency dpa reported that police said that there were crashes "every other minute" on highways between Wilhelmshaven and Westerstede in northern Germany.

