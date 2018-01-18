Donald Trump tell-all novel Fire and Fury is headed to TV

The legendary director fielded questions about his knowledge of Eliza Dushku's alleged molestation while on the set of his 1994 film, True Lies.

The legendary director fielded questions about his knowledge of Eliza Dushku's alleged molestation while on the set of his 1994 film, True Lies.

Michael Wolff's controversial (and incredibly popular) novel Fire and Fury, which tells the story of Donald Trump's first year in office, is officially headed to the small screen.

Wolff's novel paints a pretty bleak picture of both the Trump campaign during the election and the Trump administration in the year after his victory. In Fire and Fury, Wolff writes that few people on the campaign actually expected to win, and once they had, nearly everyone President Trump surrounded himself with believed him to be unfit for the job. The book caught national attention before it was even published, and its content has continued to captivate public interest in the weeks since its release.

Naturally, it was only a matter of time until Hollywood jumped on the opportunity to adapt it.

Endeavor Content has purchased the film and TV rights of the novel -- for a reported seven figured -- and plans to adapt the book as a television series. There's no network attached at the moment, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, they'll start shopping it around soon.

There's no word yet on whether this series will be a comedy (come on, it's a fair guess) because we could seriously see this becoming the next Veep.

