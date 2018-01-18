Donald Trump tell-all novel Fire and Fury is headed to TV - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Donald Trump tell-all novel Fire and Fury is headed to TV

© PR News Foto / TRUMP HOTEL COLLECTION © PR News Foto / TRUMP HOTEL COLLECTION


By Lindsay MacDonald,

Michael Wolff's controversial (and incredibly popular) novel Fire and Fury, which tells the story of Donald Trump's first year in office, is officially headed to the small screen.

Wolff's novel paints a pretty bleak picture of both the Trump campaign during the election and the Trump administration in the year after his victory. In Fire and Fury, Wolff writes that few people on the campaign actually expected to win, and once they had, nearly everyone President Trump surrounded himself with believed him to be unfit for the job. The book caught national attention before it was even published, and its content has continued to captivate public interest in the weeks since its release.

Naturally, it was only a matter of time until Hollywood jumped on the opportunity to adapt it.

Trump Aide Forcefully Escorted Out of CNN After Contentious Interview

Endeavor Content has purchased the film and TV rights of the novel -- for a reported seven figured -- and plans to adapt the book as a television series. There's no network attached at the moment, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, they'll start shopping it around soon.

There's no word yet on whether this series will be a comedy (come on, it's a fair guess) because we could seriously see this becoming the next Veep.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Donald Trump

Michael Wolff

View the original article on TVGuide.com

*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Powered by Frankly