Amazon cancels I Love Dick, One Mississippi, Jean-Claude Van Johnson

By Lindsay MacDonald,

Amazon Studios became a bit of a bloodbath this afternoon when the streaming service gave the axe to three original series. I Love Dick, One Mississippi and Jean-Claude Van Johnson have all been canceled.

Both I Love Dick and Jean-Claude Van Johnson only lasted one season before getting canceled, but One Mississippi managed to put out two seasons before the lights went out. Amazon has canceled several other series in the past year, including Z: The Beginning of Everything, Hand of God and The Last Tycoon.

You shouldn't expect to start fearing for the lives of all your favorite Amazon shows though, since critical darling like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel recently added two Golden Globes to Amazon's trophy shelf. The verdict is still out on whether the streaming giant's crown jewel Transparent will continue after the amidst the Jeffrey Tambour situation.

Thankfully, The Tick managed to escape the slaughter today, grabbing a renewal just hours before the cancellation news hit.

