Tuscaloosa native to receive Civil Rights Walk of Fame honor

A Tuscaloosa native is being inducted Thursday into the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame.

Dr. Charles Steele Jr., a Central High School grad, organized marches in Tuscaloosa during the Civil Rights Movement.

He also worked along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during his time there.

Steele is in Atlanta tonight preparing for the big ceremony tomorrow.

"I wouldn't be receiving this award tomorrow had it not been for Tuscaloosa having leaders and teachers and people in the community who took an interest in me. People need to pass it on. I'm 71 years old but I have a lot more work to do,” said Dr. Steele.

Previous honorees include humanitarians like Lena Horne and Sidney Poitier.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.