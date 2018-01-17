FIRST ALERT: Hard Freeze Warning tonight

Expect a few isolated slick spots early Thursday - especially south of I-20. Overnight lows will fall into the teens.

Warmer air is coming. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s. Expect clear skies with overnight with lows around 30. Expect the sunshine to continue on Saturday with much warmer weather. Highs during the afternoon will reach the mid 50s Lows Saturday night will fall to around 40. We will actually see highs in the lower 60s on Sunday. Rain chances will begin to climb by Sunday night with lows around 47.

Monday will be rainy with the possibility of a few thunderstorms. Highs will reach the upper 50s. The rain chances will decrease during the evening hours. Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 56.

