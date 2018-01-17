Birmingham warming station housing hundreds, bringing out volunteers

The bitter cold continues to be a huge concern in Birmingham.

The city's warming station has been packed the last couple of nights.

"I'm a highly skilled machinist who's got 30 years or better, and I can weld. But I have no means of transportation," said Greg Whitehead, who is homeless.



He's just one of many staying at Boutwell Auditorium.



"I had a job and I could not get back and forth to work. I lost my job and here I am," said Whitehead.



That's why he's needing shelter.



Others go there for reasons such as not having heat in their home.



However, whatever the circumstances, city leaders say it doesn't really matter.



"We don't ask. We don't care. We're here to take care of them,” said Don Lupo, City of Birmingham.



The bitterly cold, below freezing temperatures has created an enormous need this week.



"You know last night (Tuesday) we were packed. Probably the biggest crowd we've ever had when the interstate wasn't shutdown," said Lupo.



In all, there are over 500 people staying at the Boutwell.



All of them are getting warm meals with the help of volunteers like Chris Mileski. He and his coworkers at Hometown Lenders came down on their lunch break to help.

"These people, yes they are down, but these are people just like us. And the opportunity to give back to them is great, and hearing the thank you's makes

it all worth it,” said Mileski.



For folks like Whitehead, they're glad to say thanks. Having a place like the warming station makes all the difference in the world.



"Oh it means a great deal, because I'm not out iin the cold, at least I've got something to eat. It means a great deal to me,” he said.



