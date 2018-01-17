Petty's 27 points help put an end to Auburn win streak - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Petty's 27 points help put an end to Auburn win streak

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
John Petty scores 27 points in Alabama's 76-71 win over Auburn in Coleman Coliseum (Source: WBRC News) John Petty scores 27 points in Alabama's 76-71 win over Auburn in Coleman Coliseum (Source: WBRC News)
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WSFA) -

Behind a hot night from John Petty, the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-6, 4-2) ended the No. 17 Auburn Tigers' (16-2, 4-1) 14-game winning streak on the hardwood.

Arguably without their best player in freshman Collin Sexton, who was out with an abdominal injury, the Crimson Tide rode the coattails of Petty, another freshman, who poured in 27 points as Alabama pulled out a 76-71 in Coleman Coliseum Wednesday night.

The Auburn Tigers only shot 39 percent from the field in Wednesday night's contest and only made 14 out of 22 free throws. The team's leading scorer at 16 points per game, Bryce Brown, only managed to score 12 points. Auburn also got a low-scoring performance from its second-leading scorer, Mustapha Heron, who only had 5 points.

Auburn took a three-point lead into halftime, but saw that lead flip into a nine-point deficit after Alabama opened on an 18-6 run. Alabama's lead would grow as large as 13 over the visiting Tigers, but Auburn would make a push late in the game.

Auburn closed the gap to five with two-minutes to play and then three with under a minute to play, but missed shots from the Tigers combined with made free throws from Alabama sealed the loss for Auburn.

Dazon Ingram and Herbert Jones chipped in for the Crimson Tide with 16 and 11 points respectively.

The loss gave Auburn its first SEC loss in conference play and its first loss since the Tigers fell to Temple 88-74 on Nov. 17, 2017.

The two will meet again in Auburn Arena Feb. 21.

Auburn is back home Saturday for a 5 p.m. SEC showdown with Georgia.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

