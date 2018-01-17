Officials at Auburn University choose Buffalo's Allen Greene as next Athletics Director

WBRC has confirmed through sources that current University of Buffalo Athletics Director Allen Greene has been chosen to be the next AD at Auburn University.

If the choice is approved by the Auburn Board of Trustees, Greene will become the next AD at Auburn.

Greene has been with the University of Buffalo since 2012. He was named their AD in 2015. Prior to his work in Buffalo, Greene worked at the University of Mississippi.

The hiring of Greene could be made official later this week. If hired, he would be the third African American athletics director in SEC history.

Jay Jacobs announced back in November that he would be stepping down as Auburn's AD effective June 1, 2018, or sooner if a new AD were hired before that date.

