Birmingham USL team gets its identity: Legion FC

The recently announced United Soccer League team coming to Birmingham has unveiled its official brand: Birmingham Legion FC.

Back in August 2017, the United Soccer League announced an expansion team would come to Birmingham in 2019.

The USL is the second division of professional soccer in the United States behind Major League Soccer.

"This is a new chapter in Birmingham’s sports history," said James Outland, a member of Birmingham Legion FC’s ownership team. "The name ‘Legion’ is synonymous with Birmingham and sports. It has a cultural significance that runs deep and is truly unique to our community."

The team worked with Birmingham's 'Big' to come up with their identity.

"I am proud to represent the City of Birmingham in formally welcoming the Birmingham Legion Football Club to this newest chapter in the Magic City’s sports history," said Mayor Randall Woodfin. "The club’s ownership team is thrilled to have a formal brand that soccer fans across the Birmingham and Central Alabama region can unite behind, and I look forward to personally cheering Legion FC on when play officially begins in 2019."

For more information on the team, you can visit their website at bhmlegion.com.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.