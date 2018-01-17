UA students march in protest of racist viral video

Angry and motivated University of Alabama students let their voices ring out in protest Wednesday.



The protest happened hours after the university announced the student in the video was no longer enrolled in school.



“It was really disrespectful. It was done on MLK Day and the fact that she voiced that really hurt me," Kourtney King told WBRC.



They say they're fighting back against a disturbing viral video full of taunts and racial slurs by a student now no longer enrolled in school after it became public.



The student was seen using a racial slur numerous times and disparaging Martin Luther King Jr. on his holiday.



Protesters say incidents like this happen far too often.



“To be honest this is not the first time this has happened. Something like this dramatically happens every year," Joseph Hale, a recent UA graduate explained.



So more than 50 students marched from the Ferguson Center to the Rose Administration Building, where the office of the school's president and other administrators are housed



They say what was said in the video is unacceptable behavior and they're standing up for what's right by marching against it now.



"The fact that she had friends encouraging this type of behavior. It really just shocked me that nobody was in the back saying hey, that's not right," Kind added.



