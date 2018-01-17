ADPH to hold special flu shot clinics statewide - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

ADPH to hold special flu shot clinics statewide

With influenza activity levels increasing, The Alabama Department of Health (ADPH) is planning to conduct flu shot clinics nationwide.

Officials say the flu is a very contagious respiratory illness and the best preventive measure for influenza illness is the flu vaccine.

Some of the symptoms of influenza include fever, cough, sore throat, runny/stuffy nose, headache, muscle aches and extreme fatigue.

Preventive measures include:

  •  Flu vaccine, it is not too late.
  •  Stay at home when ill.
  •  Cover your cough and sneeze.
  •  Wash hands.
  •  Clean and disinfect.

Visit this website for a list of locations and dates the flu shot clinics will be held.

