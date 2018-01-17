DCH Regional Medical seeing a rise in patients who may have the flu

DCH Regional Medical Center spokesman Brad Fisher called this, 'one the busiest flu seasons the hospital has seen in many years'.



"There's been a great strain on our emergency room department, every emergency in the state. We're all in the same situation," Fisher told WBRC.



Last week alone, he tested 597 people for the flu.



163 of them tested positive.



The high number of cases has forced the hospital to compensate by bringing in as much staff as possible to handle it and other more serious health cases.



"We're doing everything we can do to work out with the scheduling to get folks to come in and work over, work extra," Fisher added.



The hospital is performing nasal swabs to test for flu in a triage type situation to speed up treatment.



"So it's a good indicator what folks are seeing. The numbers are up and up and up. Until we see the numbers for a week being less than they were for the week before, then statistically you got to be saying we're still on the upside of this hill, not the downside,"



Fisher explained in closing.



