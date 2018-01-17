Many Calhoun County roads still closed due to snow--classes cancelled for Thursday

It runs over the mountain between Jacksonville and White Plain and this Wednesday, parts of Cottaquilla Road were snow packed with slippery turns.



It's one example of why authorities deemed roads in Jacksonville, Oxford and Aniston closed Wednesday.

“As far as Calhoun County Road we never closed them, but deemed them treacherous,” said Greg Militano, the deputy director for the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.



He and his staff fielded numerous calls from folks wondering when would roads clear up.



The answer?



“There's really not a lot that can be done,” Militano says.



“We just need the temperatures to get above and stay above freezing for a while. It’s going to take sun and heat to get this stuff off the roads.”

Jesse Madrigal lives about a mile or two from Cottaquilla Road on Red Road.



“When I woke up this morning and looked out it was completely covered,” Madrigal says, explaining what he saw first thing Wednesday morning.



But by noon, Madrigal deemed that road and surrounding streets are able to be driven on.



“You know, if you're cautious and watch the road, you’ll be okay.”



ALDOT crews were out in full force hoping to help that process along by spraying sand and salt brine onto roadways.



It may have helped some during the day but it is the night time that has Militano and his staff most concerned.

“Temperatures are supposed to get back down into the teens. Anything on the road tonight will be there tomorrow morning,” Militano says.



That concern caused officials with Calhoun County Schools to keep schools closed Thursday.

Jacksonville, Anniston, Oxford and Piedmont City Schools will also be closed along with Jacksonville Christian Academy.

