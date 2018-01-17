Birmingham firefighters responded to 3-alarm fire at downtown apartment building

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on the fifth floor of an apartment building in downtown Birmingham.

The call went out around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening to the Parkside Apartments located at 1701 1st Avenue South just across from Railroad Park.

Just before 6 p.m., a third alarm was struck.

Crews on a working apartment fire on the 5th floor. 1700 block 1st Ave S. — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) January 17, 2018

Officials said the fire was contained around 6 p.m. It started between the ceiling joist and the floor between the 5th and 6th floors.

Fire rescue says at least two apartments suffered fire damage. The entire 5th floor has water damage leaving several residents displaced. We spoke with one resident who says he hears false fire alarms go off often and thought this was another one.

"We've had false alarms before and we think its something with the commercial units...but it makes you...well think it's another false alarm...and for it to be real turns up the panic button a little bit...but we got out safely and no one was hurt," said Del Davis, resident.

Some residents who live below the 5th floor stated water was streaming into their apartments from the upper floors. ServPro was on the scene late into the night cleaning things up.

There are a number of vacant apartments on other floors where some of the displaced residents are staying for the night.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.