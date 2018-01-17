Warming centers open in Gadsden area - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Warming centers open in Gadsden area

GADSDEN, AL (WBRC) -

In response to the projected extreme low temperatures and wind chills, the following warming centers will remain open in Etowah County:
 
- Salvation Army – 114 N 11th Street Gadsden – 256.546.4673 - Open overnight
- Elliott Community Center – 2829 W Meighan Blvd Gadsden – 256.549.4674 – Open overnight - Pet friendly in crate

