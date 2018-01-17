FIRST ALERT: Bitter cold Wednesday night with a few slick spots

Temperatures have remained below freezing all day long with highs struggling to reach 30 degrees in many areas. Road conditions have generally been good, but there are still a few trouble spots south of I-20 especially in shaded areas. We are also seeing a few slick spots in Marion County. We can expect overnight lows again in the mid teens. Wind chills will fall into the single digits. Use caution driving early Thursday morning.

During the afternoon, we will see a mostly sunny sky and warmer temperatures. We will finally reach above freezing with highs in the lower 40s.

Finally, we'll see some warmer air. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s. Expect clear skies with overnight with lows around 30. Expect the sunshine to continue on Saturday with much warmer weather. Highs during the afternoon will reach the mid 50s. Lows Saturday night will fall to around 40. We will actually see highs in the lower 60s on Sunday. Rain chances will begin to climb by Sunday night with lows around 47.

Monday will be rainy with the possibility of a few thunderstorms. Highs will reach the upper 50s. The rain chances will decrease during the evening hours. Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 56.

