Dale Earnhardt Jr. helps car stuck in the snow, later hits a tree

(RNN) – Being able to turn left at 200 mph doesn’t count for much when the roads get icy.

On his Twitter account, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he “center punched a pine tree” while driving in North Carolina. The retired NASCAR driver lives in Mooresville, NC, about 40 miles north of Charlotte.

NC stay off the roads today/tonight. 5 minutes after helping these folks I center punched a pine tree. All good. Probably just needs a new alignment. pic.twitter.com/OfA5Q28jew — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 17, 2018

Thanks for helping my guy J out. It was a group effort. You need help? — Brian Keselowski (@KeselowskiBrian) January 17, 2018

All good — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 17, 2018

Earnhardt said the accident happened about 5 minutes after the picture in his post was taken. He said he helped tow someone off the side of the road.

Current NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney gave Junior a tip of the helmet for his good deed.

In case y’all didn’t think @DaleJr was a great person already, just saw him covered in snow trying to help a car get out of a ditch. Said he didn’t need my help. Haha — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) January 17, 2018

One fan couldn’t help himself and delivered a good-natured jab at the former champion.

Jr. did you attempt to turn right? Gets ya every time... — Marty Lewandowski (@martyinco) January 17, 2018

Earnhardt retired from auto racing in 2017.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.