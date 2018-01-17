Vandals hit two popular Avondale hotspots

Temperatures have remained below freezing all day long with highs struggling to reach 30 degrees in many areas. Road conditions have generally been good, but there are still a few trouble spots south of I-20 especially in shaded areas.More >>
Temperatures have remained below freezing all day long with highs struggling to reach 30 degrees in many areas. Road conditions have generally been good, but there are still a few trouble spots south of I-20 especially in shaded areas.More >>
Two popular spots in Birmingham's Avondale neighborhood were hit by vandals this week.More >>
Two popular spots in Birmingham's Avondale neighborhood were hit by vandals this week.More >>
Detectives with the Midfield Police Department are investigating a robbery that occurred on Jan. 15 around 8:30 p.m. at the Subway in Midfield.More >>
Detectives with the Midfield Police Department are investigating a robbery that occurred on Jan. 15 around 8:30 p.m. at the Subway in Midfield.More >>
One person has died in a head-on collision in Trussville.More >>
One person has died in a head-on collision in Trussville.More >>
We often hear about smoke detectors and space heaters when it comes to fire safety. According to firefighters, both of those appeared to play a role when a Tuscaloosa house caught fire early Tuesday.More >>
We often hear about smoke detectors and space heaters when it comes to fire safety. According to firefighters, both of those appeared to play a role when a Tuscaloosa house caught fire early Tuesday.More >>