Vandals hit two popular Avondale hotspots

Two popular spots in Birmingham's Avondale neighborhood were hit by vandals this week.

A Facebook post by Melt Birmingham said the restaurant's outdoor mural of angel wings was vandalised Tuesday. The mural is a popular photo spot for patrons of the restaurant. A photo of the vandalism showed what appeared to be white paint splashed over the pair of murals.

The post about the vandalism stated: "We are so sad about our precious angel wings being vandalized yesterday. These were a donation from the generous Eason family because they love what melt has done for this community. They were a beautiful symbol of hope, love and unity. Please tag us with any photos you have of our angel wings."

One day earlier, a Facebook post by Yellowhammer Creative said the outdoor patio for Saturn Birmingham was hit by vandals. A photo showed a toppled awning and fence.

The Tuesday post by Yellowhammer Creative stated: "To the moron who destroyed our pals patio last night, you should be ashamed of yourself. Also this corner has many cameras on it so I'd turn yourself in and face facts. Otherwise you might be in for more trouble for fleeing the scene. Thankfully this was after closing and no one was hurt."

WBRC reached out to Birmingham Police, but a spokesperson was unaware of any vandalism reports filed about the incidents. WBRC also reached out to the owners of Saturn and Melt, but so far has not received responses back.

