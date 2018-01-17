Heating repair businesses busy with these cold temps

Heating companies have seen a jump in business with frigid temperatures in central Alabama.

"A lot of no heat calls. A lot of issues with froze up units on the outside. That’s our biggest issue right now," Doug Hinote with Stegall Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing said.

Work crews with Stegall Heating say one thing they can count on when winter comes - more people are going to need help because cold nights make it rough on some heating units.

"It makes them run a lot harder. They are not used to running that hard to keep up with the temperatures when it gets really cold at night. It makes it even more difficult," Hinote said.

One tip is don't program your thermostats at different temperatures during the day or night. Lowering and raising temperatures adds more strain to the system.

Another tip is to have someone check out your heating equipment each year. "General maintenance is the biggest issue. Heat pumps have to defrost. They nomally defrost every time they run. The biggest issue is having them maintained and cleaned and checked out and changing the filters," Hinote said.

Hinote also advises keep material away from the furnace because some people stack up various things creating a fire hazard.

