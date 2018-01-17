Police searching for Midfield Subway armed robbery suspects

Detectives with the Midfield Police Department are investigating a robbery that occurred on Jan. 15 around 8:30 p.m. at the Subway in Midfield.

Two armed suspects entered the store and forcefully demanded money from an employee.

One of the suspects hit the employee on the head with a gun.

Midfield police posted surveillance video of the robbery on their Facebook page:

If you have any information on the robbery or the suspects, please contact Midfield police at 205-923-7575. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.